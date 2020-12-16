Home Photos Feature Photos A young girl capture photograph of Christmas Tree with cell phone at... PhotosFeature Photos A young girl capture photograph of Christmas Tree with cell phone at St. John’s Church decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 9:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-161220 PESHAWAR: December 16 A young girl capture photograph of Christmas Tree with cell phone at St. John's Church decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP44-161220 ALSO READ An illuminated view of St. John's Church decorated with colourful lights in preparation for Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An illuminated view of St. John’s Church decorated with colourful lights in preparation for Christmas celebrations A view of newly constructed Firdous Market Underpass decorated with colourful lights on final stages of completion SARGODHA: November 09 An attractive view of decorated canal with colourful lights at Jhang Moor. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood