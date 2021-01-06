Home Photos General Coverage Photos A workers of Mutehda Labour Federation protest against the killing of 11... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A workers of Mutehda Labour Federation protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community outside press club Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 7:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-060121 HYDERABAD: January 06 A workers of Mutehda Labour Federation protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community outside press club. APP photo by Akram Ali APP36-060121 ALSO READ Activists of Majlis-Wahdat-Muslimeen Gilgit division protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Indian funded terror organizations club their resources together to fan communal violence in Pakistan: Ashrafi Relatives of the slain colliers holding sit-in along with dead bodies in consecutive four days after dying at Western Bypass Passengers advised to keep into consideration increase in their time to reach airport