Home Photos Feature Photos A worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplacePhotosFeature PhotosA worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplace Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 4:26 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-250221 LARKANA: February 25 - A worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplace. APP photo By Nadeem AkhtarAPP08-250221ALSO READ A worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplaceA man is frying gram lentils with a machine at workplaceAn artisan busy in making clay pots at his workplace