Home Photos Feature Photos A worker preparing clay made pots at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A worker preparing clay made pots at his workplace Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 5:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-120221 FAISALABAD: February 12 - A worker preparing clay made pots at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP16-120221 ALSO READ Farmers preparing traditional sweet stuff (Gurr) through extracted sugarcane juices RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers preparing traditional sweet stuff (Gurr) through extracted sugarcane juices Worker preparing colourful traditional baskets with tree branches at his workplace A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in Federal Capital