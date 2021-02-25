Home Photos Feature Photos A worker preparing bamboo fence at his workplacePhotosFeature PhotosA worker preparing bamboo fence at his workplace Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 5:36 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-250221 LAHORE: February 25 A worker preparing bamboo fence at his workplace. APP photo by Tabasam NaveedAPP38-250221ALSO READ A worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers crushing salt into pieces at their workplaceA worker curving writing on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplaceA worker repairing donkey driven cart at his workplace