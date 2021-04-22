Home Photos General Coverage Photos A worker fixing CCTV cameras at Inscumb Road after blast PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A worker fixing CCTV cameras at Inscumb Road after blast Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 9:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-220421 QUETTA: April 22 A worker fixing CCTV cameras at Inscumb Road after blast. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer ALSO READ President, PM vow not to let terrorism resurface in country RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Damaging vehicles shifting to CTD Police Station that damaged in blast President, PM vow not to let terrorism resurface in country 4 killed, 12 injured in a VBIED blast at a Quetta hotel