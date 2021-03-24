Home Photos Feature Photos A worker colouring a part of motorcycle at his workplace in motorcycle...PhotosFeature PhotosA worker colouring a part of motorcycle at his workplace in motorcycle market Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 6:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-240321 KARACHI: March 24 - A worker colouring a part of motorcycle at his workplace in motorcycle market. APP Photo by Saeed QureshiAPP35-240321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCity Traffic Police personnel removing illegal number plate from motorcycle during crackdown against illegal number plates and tinted sheetAn elderly person busy in tying a motorcycle on rooftop of passenger van at Gulbahar Bus TerminalA woman carrying bicycle while sitting rear seat of motorcycle