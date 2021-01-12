Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy paint clay-made decoration item to attract the customer along... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy paint clay-made decoration item to attract the customer along Eidgah Road Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 5:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-120121 HYDERABAD: January 12 A worker busy paint clay-made decoration item to attract the customer along Eidgah Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP13-120121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying clay made pots at his roadside setup A vendor displays clay-made pottery to attract the customers at F-10 area A labourer spreading clay-made stuff for drying at his workplace