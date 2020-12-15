Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in repairing different parts of motorcycle at his workplace... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in repairing different parts of motorcycle at his workplace in Provincial Capital Tue, 15 Dec 2020, 9:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-151220 KARACHI: December 15 A worker busy in repairing different parts of motorcycle at his workplace in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP26-151220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 26 – A person holding table while sitting on the rear seat of motorcycle. APP photo by Safdar Abbas MULTAN: October 24 Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood distributing motorcycle keys among the sector in-charge of Multan Waste Management Company at Circuit House. APP... LARKANA: September 07 – A view of over loaded motorcycle rickshaw at Lahori Muhalla Flyover Bridge creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic...