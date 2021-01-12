Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in preparing tubs at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in preparing tubs at his workplace Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 7:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-120121 FAISALABAD: January 12 - A worker busy in preparing tubs at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP61-120121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in stitching quilts at his workplace A worker busy in preparing bamboos fence at his workplace A worker busy in straightening bamboo at his workplace