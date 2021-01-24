Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in packing fodder for animals to transport to other... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in packing fodder for animals to transport to other cities of the country Sun, 24 Jan 2021, 11:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-240121 CHINIOT: January 24 - A worker busy in packing fodder for animals to transport to other cities of the country. APP photo by Muhammad Ali ALSO READ A power loom worker busy in routine work to earn livelihood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A power loom worker busy in routine work to earn livelihood A worker busy in carving name on piece of marble at his workplace A worker busy in arranging rims to attract the customers at his workplace