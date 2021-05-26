Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in making handmade bats to attract the customer at... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in making handmade bats to attract the customer at his workplace Wed, 26 May 2021, 10:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-260521 LAHORE: May 26 - A worker busy in making handmade bats to attract the customer at his workplace. App photo by Tabasam Naveed APP70-260521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Worker busy in packing vermicelli in preparation for upcoming Eid ul Fitr festive Worker busy in hanging the vermicelli for dry purpose at his workplace in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr Paid Advertisements