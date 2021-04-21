Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in embroidery work on cloth piece at his workplace... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in embroidery work on cloth piece at his workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at Resham Bazaar Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 6:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-210421 HYDERABAD: April 21 A worker busy in embroidery work on cloth piece at his workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at Resham Bazaar. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Ladies selecting & purchasing sandals from vendor stall at Resham Bazaar during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali Tailors stitching ladies clothes at their workplace ahead of Eidul Fitr at Cantt Shopping Center Bazaar Ladies selecting & purchasing sandals from vendor stall at Resham Bazaar during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr