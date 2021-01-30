Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in cleaning a cannon displayed outside of the Museum PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in cleaning a cannon displayed outside of the Museum Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-300121 LAHORE: January 30 A worker busy in cleaning a cannon displayed outside of the Museum. APP photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ A view of annual cleaning underway in the canal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of annual cleaning underway in the canal A worker busy in curving name on marble piece to be fixed on grave at his workplace near GTS Chowk Worker of Rescue 1122 rescuing a van from the side of River Gilgit after accident