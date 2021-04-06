Home Photos Feature Photos A woman vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract... PhotosFeature Photos A woman vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 11:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-060421 MULTAN: April 06 A woman vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women vendors busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at their roadside setup A vendor displaying household items to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying different kind of household items to attract the customer at his roadside setup