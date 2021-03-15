Home Photos Feature Photos A woman vendor along with her child waiting for customers to sell...PhotosFeature PhotosA woman vendor along with her child waiting for customers to sell oranges under the underpass at Blue Area Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 10:16 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-150321 ISLAMABAD: March 15 A woman vendor along with her child waiting for customers to sell oranges under the underpass at Blue Area. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA female vendor displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setupCustomers purchasing vegetables from vendor at Sunday BazaarFemale vendor displaying colourful balloons to attract the customers at Fatima Jinnah Park