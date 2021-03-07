A woman taking picture of rabbit during
APP37-070321 LAHORE: March 07 - A woman taking picture of rabbit during "Panchi Mela" as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)'s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana Imran
LAHORE: March 07  People viewing birds during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana Imran
LAHORE: March 07 – A woman reacts after a parrots sitting on her head during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana Imran
LAHORE: March 07  A large number of people viewing birds during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana Imran

