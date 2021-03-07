Home Photos Feature Photos A woman taking picture of rabbit during “Panchi Mela” as part of...PhotosFeature PhotosA woman taking picture of rabbit during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 10:19 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-070321 LAHORE: March 07 - A woman taking picture of rabbit during "Panchi Mela" as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)'s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana ImranAPP38-070321LAHORE: March 07 People viewing birds during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana ImranAPP39-070321LAHORE: March 07 – A woman reacts after a parrots sitting on her head during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana ImranAPP40-070321LAHORE: March 07 A large number of people viewing birds during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park. APP Photo by Rana ImranALSO READ Sheema Kirmani a rights activist performing dance during 2nd Women Conference ahead to mark Worlds Women Day at Arts Council of PakistanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLadies attending seminar on Scope of Adventure Tourism in Pakistan organized by Tourism Forum Islamabad Panel during Islamabad Tourism Festival at Jinnah Convention CentreA female vendor preparing traditional food item (corn bread and mustard) to attract the customers during the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Jillani Park organized by...Para gliders demonstrating their skills during Islamabad Tourism Festival starting from Pir Sohawa and landing at Shalimar Cricket Ground