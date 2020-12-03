Home Photos General Coverage Photos A woman passing through biometric identification process to get financial assistance under... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A woman passing through biometric identification process to get financial assistance under Ehsas Kafalat Program Phase-2 at Islamia Boys High School Daulat Gate Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 7:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-031220 MULTAN: December 03 - A woman passing through biometric identification process to get financial assistance under Ehsas Kafalat Program Phase-2 at Islamia Boys High School Daulat Gate. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP23-031220 Zia Ur Rehman