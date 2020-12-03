A woman passing through biometric identification process to get financial assistance under Ehsas Kafalat Program Phase-2 at Islamia Boys High School Daulat Gate
APP23-031220 MULTAN: December 03 - A woman passing through biometric identification process to get financial assistance under Ehsas Kafalat Program Phase-2 at Islamia Boys High School Daulat Gate. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
