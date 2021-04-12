Home Photos Feature Photos A woman driving a rickshaw to earn livelihood at CM House Chowk PhotosFeature Photos A woman driving a rickshaw to earn livelihood at CM House Chowk Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 7:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-120421 LAHORE: April 12 A woman driving a rickshaw to earn livelihood at CM House Chowk. APP Photo by Amir Khan ALSO READ CM inaugurates 'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' progamme RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside greenbelt in Federal Capital Pakistan is among the most relentlessly affected countries due to climate change facing frequent natural disasters whereas its massive afforestation plantation programmes helped in... CM inaugurates ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soye’ progamme