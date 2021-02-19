Home Photos General Coverage Photos A voter is casting her vote in a polling station in constituency...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA voter is casting her vote in a polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:07 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-190221 SIALKOT: February 19 - A voter is casting her vote in a polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska. APP photo by Muhammad Munir ButtALSO READ Assistant presiding officer in checking CNIC of a women in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV DaskaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople waiting in long queue to cast their votes outside polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV DaskaAssistant presiding officer in checking CNIC of a women in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV DaskaFormer SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar talking to media at polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska