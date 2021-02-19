A voter is casting her vote in a polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska
APP31-190221 SIALKOT: February 19 - A voter is casting her vote in a polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

ALSO READ  Assistant presiding officer in checking CNIC of a women in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR