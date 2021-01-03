Home Photos Feature Photos A view of women sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm... PhotosFeature Photos A view of women sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm during chilled weather in the city Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 8:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-030121 HYDERABAD: January 03 A view of women sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm during chilled weather in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP17-030121 ALSO READ Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city A view of birds flying over the farm area in the city A large number of women and youngsters participating in an awareness hike for Thalassemics organised by Sultana Foundation at Trail -5 in the federal...