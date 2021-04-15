Home Photos Feature Photos A view of vehicles passing through the rain water accumulated at a... PhotosFeature Photos A view of vehicles passing through the rain water accumulated at a road of Faizabad Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-150421 RAWALPINDI: April 15 A view of vehicles passing through the rain water accumulated at a road of Faizabad. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ A view of vehicles passing through the rain water accumulated on a road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of vehicles passing through the rain water accumulated on a road A view of vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Cloth Market Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities Motorcyclists passing through rain water accumulated on road during rain that experienced the Federal Capital