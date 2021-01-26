Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of vehicles and motoryclces parked at No Parking area of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of vehicles and motoryclces parked at No Parking area of 6th Road causing hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 3:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-260121 RAWALPINDI: January 26 - A view of vehicles and motoryclces parked at No Parking area of 6th Road causing hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid Zia APP16-260121 ALSO READ A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of the road at Chadni Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of the road at Chadni Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention of... A view of dugout in the middle of busy Jamia Masjid Road creates problem to the commuter and needs the attention of the concerned... A view of sewerage water drained in Nou Bahar Canal creating environmental problems and needs the attention of the concerned authorities