A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned Authorities
Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 8:57 PM
APP16-240421 FAISALABAD: April 24 - A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned Authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas