A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned Authorities
APP16-240421 FAISALABAD: April 24 - A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned Authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  Trash bins covering the sewerage main-hole on a busy road linked Teen Hatti area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR