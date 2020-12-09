Home Photos Feature Photos A view of traffic jam at Fatima Jinnah Road PhotosFeature Photos A view of traffic jam at Fatima Jinnah Road Wed, 9 Dec 2020, 6:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-091220 SARGODHA: December 09 - A view of traffic jam at Fatima Jinnah Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP07-091220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of massive traffic jam during night time at Hashtnagri Road A view of massive traffic jam near weekly Bazaar H-9 LAHORE: June 25 – Motorcyclist dragging their motorbike on footpath during a massive traffic jam on the busy Circular Road. APP Photo by Mustafa...