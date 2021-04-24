A view of thick smoke emitting from PEL factory after fire on Ferozepur Road
APP07-240421 LAHORE: April 24 - A view of thick smoke emitting from PEL factory after fire on Ferozepur Road. APP Photo by Amir Khan

