Home Photos Feature Photos A view of thick smog that engulfs whole the cityPhotosFeature PhotosA view of thick smog that engulfs whole the city Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 4:21 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-200221 ISLAMABAD: February 20 - A view of thick smog that engulfs whole the city. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodAPP02-200221ISLAMABAD: February 20 – A view of thick smog that engulfs whole the city. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodALSO READ Students participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents participating in cycle race competition during Inter District Schools Tournament 2021 at BISE GroundPersonnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumA view of match between newage and Remount Polo Teams during Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 played between Jinnah Polo and Country Club