Home Photos Feature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning... PhotosFeature Photos A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning time Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 5:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-120221 LAHORE: February 12 A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city during morning time. APP photo by Amir Khan APP08-120221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs whole city during morning time A view of fog and clouds in the provincial capital A view of thick fog and clouds in the provincial capital