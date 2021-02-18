A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city
SARGODHA;February18---A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city.APP Photo By Hassan Mahmood
SARGODHA;February18—A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city.APP Photo By Hassan Mahmood

ALSO READ  Students participating in different games during annual sports festival of Government College University

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR