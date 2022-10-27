PhotosSports Photos A view of the 1st day of cricket match played between Balochistan team and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 played at Multan Cricket Stadium Thu, 27 Oct 2022, 5:58 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP28-271022 MULTAN: October 27 - A view of the 1st day of cricket match played between Balochistan team and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 played at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP/QSM/MAF/MOS APP28-271022 MULTAN: