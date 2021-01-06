A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jalas Bazaar creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP28-060121 LARKANA: January 06 - A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jalas Bazaar creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP28-060121

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR