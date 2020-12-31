Home Photos Feature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated on railway tracks at Cantt Railway... PhotosFeature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated on railway tracks at Cantt Railway Station Thu, 31 Dec 2020, 6:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-311220 PESHAWAR: December 31 - A view of sewerage water accumulated on railway tracks at Cantt Railway Station. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP32-311220 ALSO READ A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Mehar Ali Shah Colony crating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Mehar Ali Shah Colony crating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned... A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Latifabad and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of sewerage water accumulated at Airport Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities