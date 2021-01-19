Home Photos Feature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated at Rehmatpur Mohalla due to chocked... PhotosFeature Photos A view of sewerage water accumulated at Rehmatpur Mohalla due to chocked sewerage system and needs the attention of concerned authorities Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 9:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-190121 LARKANA: January 19 - A view of sewerage water accumulated at Rehmatpur Mohalla due to chocked sewerage system and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Latifabad Underpass RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vehicles passing through sewerage water accumulated at Latifabad Underpass A view of an open main hole of sewerage system on main Multan Road Hanjar Wall A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jalas Bazaar creating problems for pedestrians and needs the attention of concerned authorities