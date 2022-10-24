A view of semi final tug-of-war competition between Quetta and Swat teams during Serena Olympics 2022 at University of Agriculture Football Ground

A view of semi final tug-of-war competition between Quetta and Swat teams during Serena Olympics 2022 at University of Agriculture Football Ground
APP01-241022 FAISALABAD: October 24 - A view of semi final tug-of-war competition between Quetta and Swat teams during Serena Olympics 2022 at University of Agriculture Football Ground. APP/TWR/MAF/ZID/MOS
A view of semi final tug-of-war competition between Quetta and Swat teams during Serena Olympics 2022 at University of Agriculture Football Ground
APP01-241022 FAISALABAD
A view of semi final tug-of-war competition between Quetta and Swat teams during Serena Olympics 2022 at University of Agriculture Football Ground
APP02-241022 FAISALABAD
A view of semi final tug-of-war competition between Quetta and Swat teams during Serena Olympics 2022 at University of Agriculture Football Ground
APP03-241022 FAISALABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University, Dr. Rana Altaf leading the breast cancer awareness walk

Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University, Dr. Rana Altaf leading the breast cancer awareness walk

Students are presenting Naat during competition of Naat and speech at Shadab Girls College

Students are presenting Naat during competition of Naat and speech at Shadab Girls College

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the Convocation ceremony of Foundation University College of Dentistry

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the Convocation ceremony of Foundation University College of Dentistry

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the Convocation ceremony of Foundation University College of Dentistry

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the Convocation ceremony of Foundation University College of Dentistry

President Dr Arif Alvi giving away medals to the students during the convocation ceremony of Foundation University College of Dentistry

President Dr Arif Alvi giving away medals to the students during the convocation ceremony of Foundation University College of Dentistry

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo during the National Dialogue on “From Global Development Initiative to...

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is addressing during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is addressing during the National Dialogue on “From Global Development Initiative to Global Security...

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed during the National Dialogue on “From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative” jointly...

A naat khuwan is reciting a naat during a competition at Radio Pakistan Peshawar Station

A naat khuwan is reciting a naat during a competition at Radio Pakistan Peshawar Station

Little students displaying postcards made by them during the Postcards Competition regarding Pak-China Friendship at RC School

Little students displaying postcards made by them during the Postcards Competition regarding Pak-China Friendship at RC School

Federal Minister Maritime Affairs,Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari delivers a lecture on ''Maritime Economy'' at National Defence University Islamabad

Federal Minister Maritime Affairs,Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari delivers a lecture on ”Maritime Economy” at National Defence University Islamabad

Participants posing for a group photo during Pak-Afghan Youth Dialogue at Institute of Peace Conflict Studies Peshawar University

Participants posing for a group photo during Pak-Afghan Youth Dialogue at Institute of Peace Conflict Studies Peshawar University