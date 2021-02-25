Home Photos Feature Photos A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at a roadside tree...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at a roadside tree to mark spring season Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 5:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-250221 ISLAMABAD: February 25 A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at a roadside tree to mark spring season. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP39-250221ALSO READ A view of new buds and flowers on trees to mark the spring season in Provincial CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of new buds and flowers on trees to mark the spring season in Provincial CapitalA shopkeeper displaying and arranging flowers to attract customers outside his shopA farmer collects flowers at his flower farm to sell for livelihood