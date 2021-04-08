Home Photos Feature Photos A view of notice at the gate of the District Accounts Office... PhotosFeature Photos A view of notice at the gate of the District Accounts Office as office time change due to COVID-19 Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 7:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-080421 LARKANA: April 08 - A view of notice at the gate of the District Accounts Office as office time change due to COVID-19. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Science Diplomacy to support S&T landscape, engage diaspora: Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Science Diplomacy to support S&T landscape, engage diaspora: Qureshi Corps Commanders Conference reviews internal security situation, ongoing third wave of COVID-19 COVID-19 claims 98 lives, infects 5,329 more people