A view of newly constructed Firdous Market Underpass decorated with colourful lights on final stages of completion

Sat, 21 Nov 2020, 5:01 PM

APP05-211120 LAHORE: November 21 A view of newly constructed Firdous Market Underpass decorated with colourful lights on final stages of completion. APP Photo by Amir Khan

SARGODHA: November 09 An attractive view of decorated canal with colourful lights at Jhang Moor. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

HYDERABAD: October 29 An illuminated view of Nigah-e-Madina Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Farhan Khan

LAHORE: October 28 – An illuminated view of Railway Station decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari