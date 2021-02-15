A view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Chungi No. 6 and Government Girls College Mumtaz Abad during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISE
APP30-150221 MULTAN: February 15 - A view of netball match playing between Government Girls College Chungi No. 6 and Government Girls College Mumtaz Abad during Inter Colligate Tournament at BISE. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  Youngsters playing cricket on the road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR