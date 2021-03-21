A view of National Flag on the Quaid-e-Azam Library has been torn and needs the attention of concerned authority
APP20-210321 LAHORE: March 21  A view of National Flag on the Quaid-e-Azam Library has been torn and needs the attention of concerned authority. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP20-210321

ALSO READ  Pakistan Day to be celebrated mostly virtual amid COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR