Home Photos A view of match during the first day of the first cricket... PhotosSports Photos A view of match during the first day of the first cricket test between Pakistan and South Africa played at the National stadium. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 2:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-260121 KARACHI: January 26 - A view of match during the first day of the first cricket test between Pakistan and South Africa played at the National stadium. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP05-260121 APP06-260121 ALSO READ Zulfi calls world adventurists to experience Pakistan's mountain tourism RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan warns against attempts to derail UNSC’s reform process; opposes new permanent seats Pak-WB discusses government development priorities Zulfi calls world adventurists to experience Pakistan’s mountain tourism