Home Photos Feature Photos A view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Provincial... PhotosFeature Photos A view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Provincial Capital Thu, 31 Dec 2020, 6:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-311220 PESHAWAR: December 31 - A view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Provincial Capital. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP33-311220 ALSO READ An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital An attractive view of last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital A cameraman capturing last sunset of 2020 over the skies of Federal Capital