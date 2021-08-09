PhotosFeature Photos A view of large number people busy in purchasing national flag colour dresses at Paper Market in preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners after lifting lockdown and ease in COVID-19 restrictions Tue, 10 Aug 2021, 12:20 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP101-090821 KARACHI: August 09 - A view of large number people busy in purchasing national flag colour dresses at Paper Market in preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners after lifting lockdown and ease in COVID-19 restrictions. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi