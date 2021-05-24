Home Photos Feature Photos A view of large number of electricity meters under the transformers at... PhotosFeature Photos A view of large number of electricity meters under the transformers at Rig City may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Mon, 24 May 2021, 9:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-240521 FAISALBAD: May 24 - A view of large number of electricity meters under the transformers at Rig City may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP22-240521 Paid Advertisements