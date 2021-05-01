Home Photos Feature Photos A view of I-11 Bus Stand closed as inter provincial transport services... PhotosFeature Photos A view of I-11 Bus Stand closed as inter provincial transport services closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic Sat, 1 May 2021, 8:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-010521 ISLAMABAD: May 01 - A view of I-11 Bus Stand closed as inter provincial transport services closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ A beggar asking for mercy sitting in front of closed shop at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of Pirwadhai Bus Stand closed as inter provincial transport services closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread... A view of empty Sirinagar Highway as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of... A beggar asking for mercy sitting in front of closed shop at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday...