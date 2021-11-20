A view of handball matches played between Beacon House School and FP School teams during FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School.

APP61-201121 HYDERABAD: November 20  A view of handball matches played between Beacon House School and FP School teams during FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP62-201121 HYDERABAD: November 20  A view of handball match played between Beacon House School and Head Start School Karachi teams during FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP63-201121 HYDERABAD: November 20  A view of handball match played between FP School and Head Start School Karachi teams during FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP64-201121 HYDERABAD: November 20  A view of table tennis match played between Beacon House School and Head Start School Karachi teams during FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP65-201121 HYDERABAD: November 20  A view of table tennis match played between FP School and Head Start School Karachi teams during FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP66-201121 HYDERABAD: November 20  A view of table tennis match played between Beacon House School and Head Start School Karachi teams during FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School. APP Photo by Farhan Khan

