APP04-020521 ISLAMABAD: May 02 - A view of H-9 weekly bazaar closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Saleem Rana

A view of I-11 Bus Stand closed as inter provincial transport services closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

A large number of people breaking their fast at M A Jinnah road during holy month of Ramadan as a lockdown following restrictions imposed...

A view of Jama cloth market area during a lockdown following restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19

A view of closed shops at Reshamgali as Government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19...