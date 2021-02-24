Home Photos Feature Photos A view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating environmental hazard needs attention of the concerned authorities Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 9:11 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-240221 MULTAN: February 24 - A view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating environmental hazard needs attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ A view of damaged cover of Samanabad sewerage nullah needs the attention of concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of damaged street light needs the attention of concerned authoritiesA view of a broken fence on a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned...A view of damaged cover of Samanabad sewerage nullah needs the attention of concerned authorities