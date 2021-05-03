Home Photos Feature Photos A view of garbage filled sewerage line at Sheikhupura road near Nishatabad... PhotosFeature Photos A view of garbage filled sewerage line at Sheikhupura road near Nishatabad creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities Mon, 3 May 2021, 11:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-030521 FAISALABAD: May 03 - A view of garbage filled sewerage line at Sheikhupura road near Nishatabad creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Addict persons injecting drugs each other at Ali Chowk and needs the attention of concerned authorities A family on their way on the motorcycle without wearing the facemasks and safety helmets at Vehari Road and needs the attention of concerned... A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of State Bank Road near GTS Chowk may cause any mishap and needs the attention...