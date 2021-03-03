Home Photos Feature Photos A view of garbage filled sewerage exit at Goods Naka area and...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of garbage filled sewerage exit at Goods Naka area and needs the attention of concerned authorities Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 5:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-030321 HYDERABAD: March 03 A view of garbage filled sewerage exit at Goods Naka area and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram AliAPP32-030321ALSO READ Motorcyclists crossing rail tracks through the sides of closed gate may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMotorcyclists crossing rail tracks through the sides of closed gate may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesPeople travelling on a passenger buss rooftop may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesA large number of youngsters busy in kiting despite of ban in the city, needs the attention of the concerned authorities