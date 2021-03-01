A view of flowers flourishing and blooming on apricot tree to mark spring season
APP27-010321 GILGIT: March 01 - A view of flowers flourishing and blooming on apricot tree to mark spring season. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
